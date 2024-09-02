Potential spoiler on plans for CM Punk on WWE RAW - Reports

A potential spoiler about WWE's plans for CM Punk tonight on RAW has been revealed. The veteran battled Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin over the weekend.

According to WrestleVotes on X, the rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will be continuing tonight on RAW. WrestleVotes hinted that something could be happening with Punk's bracelet later tonight on the red brand.

"Tough night to be a $0.50 bracelet #WWERaw," wrote WrestleVotes.

Drew McIntyre defeated CM Punk at SummerSlam last month, but the former AEW star got a measure of revenge this past Saturday night at the premium live event in Germany. He defeated McIntyre in the Strap Match and retrieved the bracelet with AJ Lee, and his dog Larry's names on it from The Scottish Warrior.

Punk declared that his rivalry with McIntyre was over following the match, and stated he was going after the World Heavyweight Championship next. However, a report earlier today noted that he will likely not be challenging for the title until later this year.

Former WWE writer criticizes rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre on RAW

Wrestling veteran, Vince Russo, recently took the Stamford-based company to task for introducing the bracelet to the storyline between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre.

The rivalry between the two popular stars has been going on since the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January. Punk suffered a torn triceps during the bout, and McIntyre had taken credit for the injury.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the former head writer of WWE criticized the promotion's plan to raise the stakes in the rivalry. He joked that the bracelet was only worth a few dollars and didn't add anything to the feud.

"I can just hear the conversation where they want there to be some stakes. Punk says, 'I got this bracelet with Larry and AJ's name on it.' That's when I'm standing there and I'm looking at Punk and this is exactly what I'm doing, 'Really bro? A three-dollar bracelet?' That's what I'm saying, bro," he said. [From 19:53 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

Punk's victory at Bash in Berlin was his first televised victory in the Stamford-based promotion in ten years. He defeated The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio at a WWE live event in Madison Square Garden last December.

