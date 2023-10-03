Potential spoiler on plans for Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW - Reports

Drew McIntyre could be in store for an interesting night on WWE RAW.

The former WWE Champion has been involved in a tag team with Matt Riddle in recent weeks on the red brand, but that is no longer the case. The company recently released The Orginal Bro, and now McIntyre could be heading in a new direction.

McIntyre is scheduled to appear on Miz TV during tonight's episode of RAW in San Jose, California. He has been teasing an attitude change in the past, and some fans have questioned whether or not it was an accident when he hurled an office chair at Xavier Wood's face on a recent episode of RAW.

According to insider account BWE (Boozer Wrasslin), Drew McIntyre is set to start shedding his "nice guy" persona on tonight's show. McIntyre has been struggling to get back to the main event scene, and a potential heel turn could be the answer he is looking for.

Drew McIntyre on if he'd like to see CM Punk return to WWE

Drew McIntyre recently discussed the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE.

CM Punk's return to professional wrestling only lasted two years before he was fired by All Elite Wrestling last month. The 44-year-old's time in the promotion was marred by injury and untimely controversies. Punk was fired by the company after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In on August 27.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Scottish Warrior noted that he doesn't decide which stars the company hires but added that CM Punk certainly knows how to get fans talking.

"I mean, I don't make those decisions. I watch what I say in interviews. But he's [CM Punk] certainly controversial and he gets people talking. So, I'll leave it at that," said Drew McIntyre. [From 01:20 - 01:32]

Drew McIntyre has won the WWE Championship twice in his career, but both title reigns occurred during the pandemic, and he's never had the opportunity to be champion in front of the fans. Only time will tell if the fans will still be on his side if he is able to become champion once again on WWE RAW.

