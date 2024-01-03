Potential spoiler regarding main roster WWE Superstar replacing Dragon Lee

A big WWE spoiler has been leaked as a veteran superstar is set to replace Dragon Lee in an upcoming match.

Tonight's WWE NXT New Year's Evil episode was set to feature Dragon Lee teaming with the LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde to take on Drew Gulak, Myles Borne, and Damon Kemp of the No Quarter Catch Crew. Lee was pulled from the show after it was announced that the North American Champion was dealing with visa issues.

A new report from backstage notes that another LWO member will be filling in for Dragon Lee tonight. Fightful Select reports that Carlito is scheduled to team with Wilde and Del Toro to take on the No Quarter Catch Crew in six-man action.

It was reiterated that plans can always change, but Carlito was brought to today's NXT TV tapings, and the SmackDown Superstar was seen at ringside preparing to compete this afternoon. As of now, the veteran talent is the planned mystery partner for LWO.

Carlito has not wrestled on TV since losing to Bobby Lashley on November 10 during SmackDown.

Tonight's New Year's Evil special will be headlined by Ilja Dragunov defending the NXT Championship against Trick Williams. Lyra Valkyria will also put her NXT Women's Title on the line against Blair Davenport.

The finals of the Men's Breakout Tournament will also take place tonight with Oba Femi vs. Riley Osborne, plus Roxanne Perez vs. Arianna Grace, and Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley. If Stratton wins, Henley must be her servant for 24 hours, but if Henley wins, Stratton must work as her ranch hand for a day.

What are your predictions for WWE NXT New Year's Evil tonight? How has WWE booked Dragon Lee so far? Sound off in the comments below!

