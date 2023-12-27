First title match in 68 weeks, massive return after 16 months: Final match card for WWE NXT: New Year's Evil

Here is the final match card for WWE NXT: New Year's Evil. The television special will go down at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. It will air on the USA Network as part of the Stamford-based company’s New Year’s Knockout Week.

A total of six matches will be contested at NXT: New Year's Evil. First, the NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov will defend his title against the 2023 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenger winner Trick Williams. Both men signed the contract for the match just a week after the champion almost got put on the shelf by Ridge Holland.

Next, the NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria will defend her championship against the 2023 Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner Blair Davenport. This will be Davenport’s first title shot in 68 weeks. She previously challenged for the title at Worlds Collide 2022.

The former NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will also be in action as part of the match card for WWE NXT: New Year's Evil. The Buff Barbie will take on tough as nails Fallon Henley. The stipulation is that if Henley loses, she must become Stratton’s servant.

WWE NXT: New Year's Evil will see the final of the Men’s Breakout Tournament as Riley Osborne goes up against Oba Femi. Both men punched their ticket to the final at the December 26, 2023, episode of the white and gold brand.

The former Legado Del Fantasma members Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro will team up with the NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee in a six-man tag team match against No Quarter Club. This will be Wilde and Cruz’s first match on NXT in 16 months.

Finally, Arianna Grace will take on Roxanne Perez in singles competition. Perez had previously slapped Grace in the women’s locker room. The match was made official by the former Schism member Ava this week on NXT.

Below is the final match card for WWE NXT: New Year's Evil as of Tuesday, December 26, 2023:

Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams – Singles match for the NXT Championship

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Blair Davenport – Singles match for the NXT Women’s Championship

Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley – Singles match (If Henley loses, she must become Stratton’s servant)

Riley Osborne vs. Oba Femi – Men’s Breakout Tournament Final

Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro vs. No Quarter Catch Club – Six-man tag team match

Arianna Grace vs. Roxanne Perez – Singles match

Main roster star to speak at WWE NXT: New Year's Evil? The announcement you may have missed

WWE has announced a stacked line-up for NXT: New Year's Evil. It was revealed tonight that Ridge Holland will also appear on the show. Holland will speak on almost costing Ilja Dragunov his career during their title match last week on NXT.

Holland was associated with The Brawling Brutes before he returned to NXT. The SmackDown Superstar quietly ended his association with Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, amid Sheamus’ absence from active in-ring competition.

Speaking of Butch, the former NXT UK Champion is expected to bring his British Strong Style partner Tyler Bate to the main roster at SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution next Friday to take on Pretty Deadly in a tag team action.

Are you excited about NXT: New Year's Evil? Sound off in the comments section below!