Potential spoiler on Roman Reigns losing the WWE Universal Championship to top superstar

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is in the middle of one of the most historic runs in the company's history. However, a new spoiler may have potentially emerged about him losing his titles to a major star.

[Potential Spoilers Ahead]

Roman Reigns is set to defend his titles in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2022 later this month in a massive Last Man Standing Match against arch-rival Brock Lesnar. The two stars collided in the main event of WrestleMania 38, where Reigns defeated Lesnar to unify both the world titles. Their SummerSlam match is advertised as the last match between the two heavyweights.

Reddit user u/BigUllie recently shared a photo of a new Lesnar WWE action figure from Ringside Collectibles. Interestingly, the figure comes with both the WWE and Universal Championship belts as accessories.

While this doesn't confirm anything, this has caught the attention of many fans who believe that WWE marketing Lesnar's figure with the world titles could be a spoiler for him winning the championships.

Brock Lesnar's new WWE action figure!

Betting Odds for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2022

With WWE's biggest party of the summer being less than ten days away, betting odds have already emerged for the top matches. The latest Betting Odds via BetOnline still favor Roman Reigns to win the Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lesnar to retain his titles.

However, Reigns has another major challenge as Theory, the Mr. Money in the Bank 2022, has made several teases to cash in at SummerSlam after the Reigns-Lesnar match. Theory received a huge push from the management, and it'll be interesting to see if WWE books him to become the world champion.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin his honest thoughts on Ric Flair's final match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win at WWE SummerSlam 2022? Roman Reigns Brock Lesnar 140 votes so far