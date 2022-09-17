Potential spoiler on Roman Reigns' opponent at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns may have unexpectedly found his next challenger for the Crown Jewel premium live event. With a few teases coming from the new Head of Creative Triple H, Logan Paul could very well be The Tribal Chief's opponent.

The setup began when Reigns went over to chat with the Maverick star on his Impaulsive podcast. The podcast ended with Paul stating he could defeat the top champion. After getting word of Paul's statement once he left the studio, The Head of the Table sent out a heated warning to him. Paul was undeterred by his words and accepted an invitation to SmackDown to air out his issues.

Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that WWE is setting the stage for Logan Paul to take on Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. It seems that the announcement for the match could take place at tonight's SmackDown when the YouTube star makes his arrival.

We'll have to see what Paul has to say about Reigns and The Bloodline and see if he will issue a massive challenge tonight on the blue brand.

Roman Reigns expresses that his WWE arrival was very different to Logan Paul's

The Head of the Table has grown a lot over the years. He has achieved grand status as one of the top stars in the history of the company. However, it wasn't all smooth sailing during Roman Reigns' initial run in the company.

Roman Reigns made his main roster debut alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley) as part of The Shield. Once the faction split and every man went solo, it seemed that Roman found himself struggling. He fought an uphill battle with the reaction of the crowd.

Reigns spoke over on the Impaulsive podcast, about his experience when he first started working in WWE. He mentioned that because he wasn't a household name like Logan Paul, he had to work hard before finding his footing in the company.

“I didn’t come in like as a Logan Paul or like you know what I mean. I came in as a ex failed Football Player who had to go to a warehouse and figure it out and they brought us in as a group as the Shield early on. Then once I started finding those broad strokes, the basics [of] how to A) Wrestle and B) Wrestle on Television, you know what I mean and all those details that you’re learning that come with that," said Reigns. [31:47 - 32:12]

