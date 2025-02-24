Potential spoiler on SmackDown star at WWE RAW

A major WWE SmackDown star has reportedly been spotted in town before tonight's edition of RAW. The upcoming show will be the final episode of the red brand before Elimination Chamber on March 1.

WWE RAW comes live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio tonight. According to a new report from PWInsider, LA Knight was spotted in town prior to the show and could show up on the red brand. The Megastar will be challenging Shinksuke Nakamura for the United States Championship in the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Knight teamed up with R-Truth to battle The Miz and Carmelo Hayes in a Tag Team Match this past Friday on the blue brand. Nakamura attacked Knight during the bout, allowing The A-Lister and Hayes to pick up the pinfall victory.

There are also two title matches scheduled for tonight's show. Lyra Valkyria will be defending her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Dakota Kai. Bianca Belair and Naomi are also set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Rhea Ripley will also be speaking tonight after missing last week's show due to her honeymoon.

Ex-WWE writer criticizes the company's booking of LA Knight

Former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo recently criticized WWE for how they were utilizing LA Knight on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, available via Backstage Pass, Russo wondered if Knight was in the "doghouse" based on how he was being used on the blue brand. He claimed that nobody cared about the former champion's match this past Friday night.

"Do you get the feeling, Mac? You know, there was some rumor about Drew and LA Knight and all that, and we didn't know if it was a shoot or a work. We're here talking about a match that absolutely does not matter and nobody gives a c**p about. Bro, the way they're booking LA Knight, right? Do you not feel like he's in the doghouse? I mean, we've seen it, you know? You know when someone's in the dog, you know it, Mac," said Russo.

CM Punk, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins are also scheduled to appear on the red brand ahead of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the PLE on March 1. Only time will tell if WWE has any surprises planned for tonight's edition of RAW.

