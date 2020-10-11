Potential spoiler on more Superstars switching brands on Night Two of WWE Draft

Night One of WWE Draft 2020 on Friday Night SmackDown has shaken things up already on the main roster. The Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins and the Mysterio Family got drafted to SmackDown. But the biggest shocker of the night was The New Day splitting up after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to RAW while Big E was drafted to SmackDown.

Kofi and Xavier also won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on the Draft special episode of SmackDown. With them moving to RAW, there is some confusion on how WWE will handle the situation as they hold SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the likely plans for Night Two of WWE Draft 2020 are to move the RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits to SmackDown.

“They have not moved The Street Profits over but put it this way, it absolutely as of this morning, The Street Profits were moving.”

While it makes sense to do so as Bianca Belair, Montez Ford's wife, was also drafted to SmackDown on Night One and WWE usually tries to keep real-life couples on the same brand. But it is to be seen how WWE handles the situation of SmackDown champions being on RAW and vice versa.

More reports on WWE Draft Night Two

Dave Meltzer also noted that the Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will likely stay on SmackDown. This is because the United States Champion Bobby Lashley was drafted to RAW alongside the Hurt Business and WWE would keep both the mid-card titles on different brands.

It was also noted that another Superstar from SmackDown could be sent over to RAW on Night Two of WWE Draft 2020. We earlier saw AJ Styles move brands to RAW and another move would give the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre some new opponents to feud with.

“Besides AJ, I think they’re gonna send one more guy from SmackDown over [to feud with] Drew so he’ll have some new opponents.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

WWE Draft 2020 will continue Monday Night RAW will host Night Two. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for live coverage and results of the remaining part of WWE Draft 2020.