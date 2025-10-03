Potential spoiler for tonight's WWE SmackDown - Reports

There has been a major WWE star spotted in town for SmackDown. Tonight's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Talla Tonga is in Ohio for tonight's show, but it is unknown if he will be appearing on SmackDown. The veteran is currently aligned with Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. Sikoa is the leader of the MFT (My Family Tree) faction on the blue brand.

The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are scheduled to be in action during tonight's show. The duo will be teaming up to battle Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton in a tag team match. Sami Zayn is also scheduled to continue his Open Challenge for the United States Championship during tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown as well.

Former WWE writer criticizes Solo Sikoa's promos on SmackDown

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized Solo Sikoa's promos on WWE SmackDown and suggested that they were a waste of time.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown podcast, Vince Russo shared his honest take on Sikoa's promos as of late. He suggested that the MFT faction would return with a new attitude, erasing all of their previous character development.

"Here's what they're gonna do with that. This is buying them time now. This is gonna buy them five or six weeks. Every week, he's gonna highlight a different guy in the group. He did it last week, and he did it this week. Fine. But you and I know damn well what's gonna happen. We're gonna go through every guy in the group. Now we're gonna bring them back, and they're gonna lose on week one. We've seen it a million times. If you're doing this and these guys come back with a new attitude and they're gonna dominate, that's fine. But they ain't gonna do that. So they're wasting five weeks of our time, highlighting each person because as soon as they come back, they're gonna get beat," Russo said.

matt hennessy @matthennessy3 @EliteClubS0B I don’t see Solo as a main event guy they tried it didn’t work &amp; they gave Jacob his push &amp; it actually worked &amp; clicked with Fatu. Sikoa fine as a mid card heel he has found his role in the company

It will be interesting to see if WWE has any more surprises planned for tonight's episode of SmackDown.

