Solo Sikoa's SmackDown promos are a waste of time, claims WWE veteran - "We've seen it a million times" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about Solo Sikoa's promo this week. The Street Champion appeared in a video package on SmackDown.

The leader of MFT showed up once again in a vignette played during the show. Last week, he showered praise on Tonga Loa. This time, Solo Sikoa was hyping his associate and follower, JC Mateo. Solo mentioned that Mateo was an Olympic athlete who had held several titles in multiple promotions. Sikoa said that he had faith that JC would keep everyone in line.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Brodown, hosted by Mac Davis, Russo noted that WWE would run similar vignettes for all members of the MFT. He was okay with Solo Sikoa's promo but claimed that these segments would eventually go nowhere. The veteran writer predicted that the group would return with a new attitude, only to lose in the first week, erasing all their character development.

"Here's what they're gonna do with that. This is buying them time now. This is gonna buy them five or six weeks. Every week, he's gonna highlight a different guy in the group. He did it last week, and he did it this week. Fine. But you and I know damn well what's gonna happen. We're gonna go through every guy in the group. Now we're gonna bring them back, and they're gonna lose on week one. We've seen it a million times. If you're doing this and these guys come back with a new attitude and they're gonna dominate, that's fine. But they ain't gonna do that. So they're wasting five weeks of our time, highlighting each person because as soon as they come back, they're gonna get beat," Russo said.

Solo Sikoa has not competed in the ring on TV since losing the United States Championship to Sami Zayn on the August 29 episode of SmackDown.

