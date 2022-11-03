Potential spoiler on Triple H adding surprise Championship match to WWE Crown Jewel

It has been reported that Triple H and WWE creative may be adding Seth Rollins and his United States Championship to the Crown Jewel card this Saturday.

The Architect is currently not booked to be on the show in Saudi Arabia this weekend. However, with Rollins being one of the company's biggest stars, many expect WWE to feature him in Riyadh.

According to a recent report from Xero News, Seth Rollins will put forth an open challenge to any member of the WWE locker room who thinks they can take his US title off him.

"If people haven't already guessed from the gifs. Seth Rollins Open Challenge added to Saudi on Saturday."

One person who may look to challenge the former Universal Champion is Mustafa Ali, who has been a verbal and physical thorn in the side of Rollins on RAW as of late.

Triple H hints at major star featuring in Crown Jewel's main event

The headline match for this Saturday will see Roman Reigns take on Logan Paul as The Tribal Chief will look to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

With Reigns' faction The Bloodline by his side, The King of Kings recently stated on WWE's Q3 earnings call that Logan may look to bring in his polarizing brother Jake Paul to aid him during his match.

"This Saturday we will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel where one of the world’s most famous influencers Logan Paul will face off against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Undoubtedly Roman will have the entire Bloodline with him which would make one wonder if Logan will have his very famous brother Jake Paul, fresh off his win against Anderson Silva, in his corner to help even the odds," Triple H said. (H/T Sportskeeda)

Triple H has made many changes since replacing Vince McMahon as head of WWE creative, one thing he does seemingly not want to alter, however, is Roman Reigns losing his spot at the top of the roster.

