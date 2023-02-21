Potential spoiler on WWE's plans for multi-time women's champion at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

With both women's title matches now confirmed for WrestleMania 39, many WWE fans have been speculating about Ronda Rousey's role at The Show of Shows.

After losing her SmackDown Women's Championship on the blue brand's final episode of 2022, Rousey has shifted her attention to the tag team division. She and former UFC fighter Shayna Baszler have looked to tear through the ranks in recent weeks.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that both Rousey and Baszler would, in all likelihood, be competing for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39.

The women's tag title is currently held by IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damagae CTRL. However, the duo's reign could be in jeopardy as they are set to defend the championship next week on RAW against the team of Becky Lynch and Lita.

Former WWE manager on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's booking as a tag team

While the two female MMA pioneers have wanted to team up in World Wrestling Entertainment for quite some time, the women's tag division has seemingly not been a prominent feature of the company's programming.

Dutch Mantell (aka Zeb Colter) recently stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk that the company has plenty of time to present Baszler and Rousey as a dominant duo.

"No, they're not dead, you just have to go and get them some opponents. That's what they got TV for, if they don't work this week guys, you got 51 more weeks to work on it. And be able to look at it, hopefully, they see, 'well that didn't work, okay let's try this.'" (31:30 - 32:50)

During their pro wrestling careers, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have been portrayed as credible threats to the roster. It will be interesting to see if the duo can establish their dominance in the tag team division.

