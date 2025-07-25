Potential spoiler for WWE SmackDown

A potential spoiler has been revealed ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from Cleveland, Ohio.

Ad

AJ Styles has been involved in a rivalry with Dominik Mysterio for several weeks now. Mysterio was supposed to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Styles at Night of Champions 2025 in Saudi Arabia, but the match was postponed as Dirty Dom had picked up an injury and was not cleared to wrestle. The bout is now scheduled to take place at WWE SummerSlam next week at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

According to a new report from PWInsider, AJ Styles was in town for tonight's episode of SmackDown. It was also reported earlier today that there are several major WWE legends scheduled for Hulk Hogan's tribute during tonight's show.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Styles showed up at TNA Slammiversary 2025 last weekend and got a tremendous ovation. Mysterio had been providing doctor's notes as a way to avoid having a match against Styles, but was cleared to return to action this past Monday night on RAW.

Former WWE writer reacts to AJ Styles' rivalry with Dominik Mysterio

Wrestling legend and former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the rivalry between AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio on WWE television.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo commented on Styles chasing Mysterio around for the past few weeks. He noted that fans knew the Intercontinental Champion would eventually be cleared and claimed that The Phenomenal One's antics were silly and pointless:

"The whole last three weeks, four weeks, whatever it is, this was the premise: AJ is keeping an eye on Dom until he gets cleared. That’s nothing. So now, this week, they had him in costume. ‘Oh, I am a valet, oh I am a janitor, because I’m keeping my eye on you till you get cleared.’ We know eventually that he’s going to get cleared. So what is the point of three weeks of AJ doing this? What is the point of all that silliness?" [41:58 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for AJ Styles during tonight's edition of SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE