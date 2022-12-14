Potential Spoiler: WWE Superstar to possibly lose their championship tonight after accepting challenge - Reports

A match was put together on WWE NXT this week with Mandy Rose accepting a challenge from the winner of the Iron Survivor Match, Roxanne Perez. Now, there are reports that the superstar might end up losing the title as soon as tonight.

At NXT Deadline this weekend, Roxanne overcame four other superstars in the Iron Survivor match to become the first-ever winner of the match type. Her win was an emotional one for many, including Booker T, who burst into tears at the event and has since opened up about how much the moment meant to him.

Now, a report by Fightful Select has revealed that there was an internal discussion about Mandy Rose dropping their title backstage during this week's show. With Perez having challenged her for the title since everything seems to indicate that a new champion will be crowned by the end of the night.

The report, however, added that there was no way to confirm the rumors until the match takes place. But the possibility is high at this time as the idea has been pitched and discussed. The WWE talent also appears to be under the impression that a title change is happening.

Mandy Rose has held the WWE NXT Women's Championship since she won it at Halloween Havoc in October 2021. It was also the first-ever women's title of her career. Now, after having held it for more than a year, she may be about to lose it.

