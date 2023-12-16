Potential spoiler on more WWE Superstars returning at tonight's SmackDown

WWE will tape two SmackDown episodes tonight at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and word now is that there may be more returns planned.

It was previously reported that WWE has plans for AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson to return to TV tonight. In a major return that has been confirmed by WWE, Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will also be back on TV tonight.

Now, a new report from backstage is that Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo are expected to be at the show to make their returns to the main roster, according to PWInsider.

There's been talk of the third-generation wrestlers linking up with second-generation star Santos Escobar for the feud against LWO members Carlito, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega – plus Rey Mysterio when he is cleared to return. It will be interesting to see if they were brought to SmackDown to join that storyline.

There was also talk of possibly bringing Elektra Lopez from WWE NXT to join Escobar, which would put her against Vega. If that is the plan, it remains to be seen if Lopez is also at tonight's SmackDown or if she will be called up at a later date.

Los Lotharios have been in NXT since July, and before that, they were on SmackDown until being drafted to RAW on May 1. The cousins worked just one RAW match before going to NXT, which was the May 15th Battle Royal. Their last NXT match was a loss to Tag Team Champions Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo on November 28th.

