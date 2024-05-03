Potential timeframe for Dominik Mysterio's WWE in-ring return - Reports

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has been away from in-ring action for almost two weeks now, and the latest report has provided information on his potential return to the squared circle.

On the April 15th episode of Monday Night RAW, Dirty Dom went one-on-one with Andrade. The former United States Champion emerged victorious over The Judgment Day member. However, Mysterio sustained an elbow injury during this match.

The star himself confirmed that he wouldn't require surgery. WWE is giving the former NXT North American Champion some TV time while he heals up. The company also hinted at something cooking between Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan after they were seen leaving the same room on this week's Monday Night RAW.

This comes as Rhea Ripley, Dominik's on-screen partner, has been sidelined for months with a shoulder injury. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Judgment Day member is opting for physical therapy and is expected to make his in-ring return in the next six to eight weeks.

"Dominik Mysterio, who was at first expected to need surgery for his elbow injury, will instead be avoiding surgery and going with personal therapy. He expects to be back in six to eight weeks. As noted last week, the injury was viewed as a freak accident in his 4/15 match on TV with Andrade," the report stated. [H/T: WON]

WWE personality said Dominik Mysterio could align with a SmackDown superstar if dumped by Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

According to WWE analyst Sam Roberts, the young Mysterio could pair up with former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton if Rhea Ripley and Morgan desert him.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts mentioned that Dirty Dom could help the former Riott Squad member win the Women's World Championship before The Eradicator makes her comeback.

This would probably lead to a ladder match between Morgan and Ripley for the custody of Dominik Mysterio. As a result, Mami would emerge victorious only to betray the former North American Champion. The WWE analyst noted that since Liv Morgan would want nothing to do with the male star, he could align himself with Tiffany Stratton.

"So Dominik has now lost Rhea and Liv Morgan. Maybe he goes back to The Judgment Day and The Judgment Day is like, 'What do you want from us?' And Dominik has to figure out what's next. I don't know; maybe Dominik goes with Tiffany Stratton after that. I don't know what happens next, but that at least takes us through Mami's return. I would love to see it," he said.

The wrestling world has to wait for at least six weeks from now to see Dirty Dom's in-ring return. Meanwhile how the storyline unfolds between Morgan and the former NXT North American Champion would be interesting to watch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback