Potential update on 29-year-old Injured WWE Superstar - Reports

WWE is currently focusing on the stars of tomorrow, something which became evident after Austin Theory got the opportunity of a lifetime when he shared the ring with The Rock. However, there is an update on injured star Von Wagner and his status going forward.

Earlier this year, Von Wagner became a free agent for the company during the annual WWE Draft. However, he still worked on the developmental brand for months and feuded with Bron Breakker. The company tried new things to enhance his character following the draft.

Earlier this month, Von Wagner got brutally injured when he faced Bron Breakker in a No Disqualification match. Breakker seemingly smashed his head with steel steps and Wagner was written off. According to a new report from Ringside News, there are no plans for Wager to move to the main roster. Check it out:

"Von Wagner caught headlines after that steel ring steps stunt on NXT. Some wondered if he was written off the show. We can confirm that Von Wagner's name hasn't come up in WWE creative meetings. He's a free agent, so a jump isn't out of the question, but it's not being talked about right now." [H/T - RSN]

It will be interesting to see what's next for Von Wagner following the incident on the developmental brand which wrote him off TV with an injury.

Bron Breakker is set to face Baron Corbin at WWE NXT No Mercy

Earlier this year, Bron Breakker turned heel after he lost the NXT Championship to Carmelo Hayes. However, turning to the dark side didn't help defeat Melo in a rematch at NXT Battleground 2023.

Meanwhile, Baron Corbin returned to the developmental brand for a significant run to reinvent himself. After failing to win the NXT Championship, Corbin feuded with Gable Steveson before he reportedly left the brand.

Corbin and Breakker also feuded with Von Wagner on the brand for a while. Earlier this month, Wagner was written off after Breakker brutally attacked him with steel steps after the match to write him off.

On the latest episode of NXT, Bron Breakker challenged Baron Corbin to a one-on-one match at NXT No Mercy. It will be interesting to see which star will walk out with the win.

What are your thoughts on Bron Breakker's heel run on WWE NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here