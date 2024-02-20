Potential update on 31-year-old injured WWE star - Reports

Several WWE Superstars are currently on the injury list ahead of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, a new report provided an update regarding a former champion's status following a recent injury.

Last week, Shotzi went back to the developmental brand and challenged Lyra Valkyria to a title match. During the match, the challenger got injured, and an impromptu match took place after she was unable to compete.

Later, it was revealed that the knee injury would keep the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion out for a while. According to a recent report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Shotzi was spotted in Alabama ahead of a possible knee surgery.

"The word making the rounds at yesterday's Monday Night Raw taping was that Shotzi was in Birmingham, Alabama ahead of a possible (likely) knee surgery after getting hurt on the WWE NXT episode that will air tonight."

The episode of NXT during which Shotzi got injured will air tonight ahead of Elimination Chamber 2024.

Shotzi had plans to go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Charlotte Flair

Last year, Shotzi joined Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch in their fight against Damage CTRL on Friday Night SmackDown. She started teaming up with The Queen, and the two stars even defeated the then-champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Unfortunately, the duo never got a chance at the titles, as Charlott Flair got injured after Survivor Series 2023. Speaking to WWE Deutschland, Shotzi revealed that the two stars had plans to go after the Women's Tag Team Championship following their win over Damage CTRL inside WarGames:

"Absolutely. I mean I look up to them so much. I was watching their stuff before I got to WWE and I've always strived to be like Charlotte [Flair] like they work so hard. Yeah definitely, Charlotte [Flair] and I were talking about possibly going for the tag titles. Like, we got matching gear made, you know. We really wanted it, we wanted it for sure," said Shotzi.

It will be interesting to see when the two stars will return to the promotion.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community wishes Shotzi a speedy recovery from her injury.