Potential update on AJ Styles after suffering an injury at WWE event - Reports

There have been some developments in the AJ Styles story after the former WWE champion was injured during a live event.

The Phenomenal One suffered an ankle injury this past Thursday during a match at a live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Styles, Karl Anderson and Mia Yim, were scheduled to take on Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley of Judgment Day.

The match was action-packed until AJ got injured, forcing the referee to put up an 'X' sign, drawing the match to a close. His O.C. team members surrounded AJ and looked worried while medical staff checked on the extent of the injury.

PWInsider has reported that after the injury, WWE moved AJ Styles to Tampa to get his ankle checked out. The Phenomenal One was not part of WWE's live event in Toronto that featured other stars from the red brand, such as Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, The Miz, The Judgment Day, and others.

Although AJ was in Tampa, he was not seen backstage for the SmackDown tapings either.

WWE removed AJ Styles from his other scheduled appearances

While the nature and severity of his injury are still unclear, WWE seems to be taking no risks with the 45-year-old.

This week, Styles was scheduled to face Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match during a live event at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada. WWE changed the card and had Judgment Day member Finn Balor face Rollins.

The match was a thrilling affair as Rhea Ripley entered the steel cage and started assaulting Rollins. Becky Lynch rushed in, armed with a Kendo Stick.

She landed several stiff shots on The Eradicator before planting her with a Manhandle Slam. Seth finally grabbed the win.

With AJ Styles injured, it will be interesting to see how The O.C. can handle the threat of Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. With WrestleMania season just around the corner, the WWE Universe will be hoping for a quick recovery for the Phenomenal One.

Who would you like to see AJ Styles face off against at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

