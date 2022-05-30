Potential Update on Charlotte Flair's return to WWE

WWE fans might not have to wait long to see Charlotte Flair return to the squared circle as the 13-time Women's Champion could step inside the ring again soon.

The Queen's last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania Backlash, where she dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. After the match, it was announced that she had suffered from a fractured radius, which was an angle to write her off TV programming so she could take time off for her wedding.

However, WWE is already preparing for her return. Charlotte is advertised for a SmackDown episode on July 15 in Orlando, Florida.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo WWE is advertising Drew McIntyre as the top star for #SmackDown in Orlando, FL on July 15. It looks like they expect Charlotte Flair back by then. WWE is advertising Drew McIntyre as the top star for #SmackDown in Orlando, FL on July 15. It looks like they expect Charlotte Flair back by then. https://t.co/rJKErYrN5L

Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn has also been advertised for the show, while Drew McIntyre is also part of the promo as a featured superstar and could be teaming up with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Charlotte Flair got married on Friday

On Friday in Mexico, the latter's hometown, Charlotte Flair, tied the knot with long-term partner and AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

The duo has been together since 2019, when Andrade was still a part of WWE. They got engaged the following year before Andrade was released from his last promotion in March 2021.

The wedding was attended by several current and former WWE stars who showered their blessings upon the power couple. Her father, Ric Flair, was also accompanied by Charlotte ahead of the latter's retirement match on July 31.

Charlotte is one of the greatest wrestlers to have stepped inside the squared circle. However, several other women have stepped up in her absence, trying to name themselves.

Charlotte's fierce opponent Ronda Rousey recently defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez. While Big Mami Cool couldn't bring down the Armbreaker, she certainly took Ronda to her limits, earning the respect of The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Fans will be interested in seeing how WWE books the return of Charlotte Flair. The Queen certainly has some unfinished business with Ronda Rousey, but her path to the top won't be easy as newer stars are there to make a name for themselves.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far