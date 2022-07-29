Potential update on former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano following appearance on IMPACT Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano's recent appearance on IMPACT Wrestling could reportedly be a one-time thing.

Johnny Gargano is one of the most decorated superstars NXT has seen. Before his contract expired in 2021, he became the first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion, held the North American Championship thrice, and consistently headlined TakeOver events.

Since his exit, the former WWE Superstar hasn't been that active in wrestling. However, fans were able to see the former NXT Champion during an episode of IMPACT. In a vignette, he praised Alex Shelley ahead of his upcoming IMPACT World Championship match against Josh Alexander at Emergence.

Following the appearance, Fightful reported additional details about it. The site shared that when asked if this could possibly lead to something more, it was revealed that this was just a favor for a friend. They also reported that the former NXT Superstar wasn't in talks with the promotion.

Besides Gargano, other wrestlers also made an appearance in the promotion. The likes of Scott D'Amore, KUSHIDA, Jimmy Jacobs, Chris Sabin, and Sami Callihan also appeared to talk about the upcoming match.

Johnny Gargano talks about why he decided not to re-sign with WWE

Despite a successful run in NXT, Gargano chose to leave the promotion after the announcement that his wife and pro-wrestler, Candice LeRae, was pregnant.

In a recent interview, Johnny Wrestling revealed that Candice's pregnancy took away that one deciding factor ahead of re-signing. He also shared that he wanted a clean slate.

"I always said, like, 99% chance, I don't re-sign, because there was still, like, a 1% chance I could have. But I feel like when Candice got pregnant, that's when the 1% kind of went away and I was like, I don't want to have anyone being in charge of my time during the time period. When I'm with Quill [Gargano's Son], I don't want to be sitting at home and have a Connecticut number call me and say, you need to go be at this show or we will be go do this appearance. I just wanted to have a clean slate, leave on that note and then be able to come back in the future or go elsewhere."

For now, it looks like the former NXT Champion is not looking to return to the ring anytime soon and is focusing on being a father instead.

