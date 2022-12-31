Potential update on Gunther after being busted open by a stiff chair shot on SmackDown - Reports

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther took a stiff chair shot on this week's episode of SmackDown. A potential update on The Ring General's health has now come to the fore.

On the final episode of the blue brand for 2022, Braun Strowman rolled out a challenge to the Intercontinental Champion to put his title on the line. The Ring General, however, had other plans as he used the Imperium's numbers advantage to mount a vicious attack on the Monster of All Monsters.

The trio brutalized Strowman until Ricochet rushed to the ring armed with a steel chair.

The One and Only used the chair to take a swing at Gunther, and it hit the champ as he was on his way out of the ring. The botched move caught him on the head, busting him open almost instantly. The segment was quickly wrapped up, and medical personnel rushed to ringside to attend to the former NXT star.

Following the unfortunate incident, a new report about the status of the Ring General has come to light. PWInsider is now reporting that the Intercontinental Champion seemed okay backstage after the segment.

The outlet added that several officials and medical staff attended to him with towels, and he was later fine.

Gunther will face Braun Strowman in two weeks on SmackDown

Despite the freak accident this week, Gunther is still on schedule for a huge title defense against The Monster of All Monsters on the January 13 edition of SmackDown.

Over his 200-plus-day championship reign, The Ring General has put on some stellar title defenses against Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, and Rey Mysterio.

However, tackling Braun Strowman will arguably be the biggest challenge of his main roster career so far. It will be interesting to see if the rest of Imperium will play a part in the outcome of the match.

Do you think The Ring General will retain the Intercontinental Championship against Braun Strowman? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

