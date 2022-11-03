Potential Update on Sami Zayn appearing at WWE Crown Jewel

It has been reported that WWE Superstar Sami Zayn will likely not be at Crown Jewel this Saturday.

Since 2018, WWE has hosted shows in Saudi Arabia with their biggest stars and legends all making appearances. However, Zayn has never been on any shows in the country, with many putting it down to the fact that the Saudi government does not want Sami, who is of Syrian descent, to perform in their country.

Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the former Intercontinental Champion's absence from Crown Jewel looks set to continue.

"I don’t expect Sami Zayn there. No one has told me specifically that he’s not going, but he has never gone before and they didn’t want him before, and I don’t know if that’s gonna change. He is the most entertaining guy, so who knows?" (H/T Ringside News)

Away from his WWE persona, the 38-year-old star started the charity organisation SamiForSyria.com, which aims to help people in Syria who are in need of essential aid and healthcare.

Former Manager praises WWE for their patient build of Sami Zayn

The year of 2022 has undoubtedly been the former NXT Champion's best year on WWE's main roster, having aligned himself with Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) said that the company's patience with Zayn to get him to the top of the card is highly commendable.

"The great patience job I have seen is with Sami Zayn. But that's not necessarily Triple H, they have stretched it this long with the old regime. So when they do that, and I guess they bring in his partner (Kevin Owens) or whatever, it's gonna work. Because now he's over with the crowd, Bray Wyatt got over with the crowd," said Dutch Mantell. (H/T Sportskeeda)

Over the past few weeks, the Honorary Uce has stolen the show every time he opens his mouth, with Zayn even making the stoic and calculated Roman Reigns crack up in the ring.

