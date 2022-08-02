Potential spoiler on future plans for Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey following WWE SummerSlam

Multi-time women's champions Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey will reportedly go in opposite directions in terms of character following WWE SummerSlam.

At Saturday's premium live event, Big Time Becks lost to Bianca Belair in a RAW Women's Championship match. After the match, Bayley returned alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to confront Belair. However, Lynch appeared to turn babyface and stood by Belair's side.

Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey was defeated by Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Title in a controversial finish. Rousey was pinned by Morgan while the latter tapped out to an armbar, which the referee failed to notice. After the match, The Baddest Woman on the Planet appeared to turn heel and attacked Morgan and the referee.

In a new report from PWInsider after SummerSlam, Becky Lynch is now listed as the #2 babyface in the RAW women's division behind Bianca Belair. Ronda Rousey is still internally listed as the #1 babyface for the SmackDown women's division, but it was noted that could change in the days ahead.

It was announced during tonight's RAW that Lynch has suffered a shoulder injury at SummerSlam and will be out of action for several months. How the injury plays into the internal roster of the promotion has not yet been revealed.

Becky Lynch on Ronda Rousey not putting in as much work as her in WWE

Big Time Becks recently joined ESPN's the Courtside Club podcast and claimed that the former SmackDown Women's Champion does not respect the sport as much as she should.

The six-time women's champion noted how they have both come back from having a child and claimed that Rousey does not put in as much work as she does.

"I'm the one who's come back better than ever, and I think that you need that respect for this business, that obsession for this business to be able to do that," Becky added. "I don't think that she puts as much work in, she doesn't put as much work in as I do, and it shows." [32:59 - 33:16]

With the direction for the WWE women's division seemingly changing in the coming months, it remains to be seen how the two women will be booked. Lynch's injury could come as a possible blow to the RAW brand as they try to cope with her absence. Meanwhile, fans will also need to keep an eye out for Rousey's heel turn and how that pans out.

Are you excited to see Becky Lynch as a babyface in WWE again? Let us know in the comments section below.

