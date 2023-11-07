Potential WWE returnee reportedly not close to re-signing

There has been an update in the rumors of a former WWE Superstar returning to the company.

Crown Jewel 2023 is in the books and it was an eventful premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky put the WWE Women's Championship on the line against Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel this past Saturday. Kairi Sane made her return to the company and helped The Genius of the Sky retain the title.

Former NXT star Sarray sent Kairi Sane a message following her appearance at Crown Jewel and has been rumored to be returning to the company as well. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has now provided an update and it appears that Sarray will not be returning to the company soon.

Sean Ross Sapp noted on his X account that Fightful was told that Sarray's name was brought up, but there were no talks between the two sides about a return. He added that they were not in negotiations, but the possibility of a return in the future still remains.

Expand Tweet

Sarray signs multi-year deal outside of WWE

Joshi wrestler Sarray has signed a multi-year deal with a wrestling promotion in the United States, but it is not the WWE.

She spent 2021-2023 in NXT before returning to Japan. She was rumored to be making her return to the company, but has now signed with Sukeban and will be performing as Sareee in the promotion.

Sukeban shared a press release today that disclosed that she will be making her debut for the promotion next month in Miami.

"Sukeban, a Japanese female wrestling league, today announced that it has signed Sareee to a multi-year contract, with the world-class performer set to debut at Sukeban’s second event, which will take place next month in Miami. Sareee today announced that she has chosen to join her longtime friends in Sukeban’s Cherry Bomb Girls stable."

Expand Tweet

Sarray's final match in NXT was a loss to former superstar Mandy Rose on August 2, 2022. It will be interesting to see if the 27-year-old ever does return to the promotion down the line.

Which former superstars would you like to see return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here