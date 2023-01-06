Potential WWE roster uproar, talent hoping nothing changes amid rumored Vince McMahon return - Reports

The wrestling world has taken a toll since whispers about Vince McMahon's potential WWE return have been in the air. However, his return to the Stamford-based promotion could be a major blow to talents and superstars.

Under the former CEO's leadership, many WWE Superstars have found their exit doors and can only imagine looking back once Triple H stepped in as the Chief Content Officer.

The Game brought back superstars such as Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Tegan Nox, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, and Braun Strowman to the company following McMahon's retirement.

Fightful Select spoke to a few of the company's talents to understand how they feel about Vince McMahon's potential return. One WWE star told Fightful that finding the news online was scary for him and wished nothing changed in the management even if the former Chairman returns.

"Finding out online is scary, and it's Vince, so I don't believe a word that he says. I'm hoping current management and everything doesn't change, but only time will tell." [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Meanwhile, another talent told the same source that if the 77-year-old goes for the creative director position on his way back, there will be massive mayhem and uproar among the WWE roster.

Backstage reactions to the reported Vince McMahon return

The Wall Street Journal reported that the former CEO is planning a major WWE comeback to coincide with the sale of the company. According to reports, Mr. McMahon would also seek the position of Executive Chairman.

Vince McMahon's rumored WWE comeback has shocked everyone. Surprisingly, according to reports, no one in WWE, including talent, production, creative, or general staff, was informed, tipped off, or given any information before the blockbuster news broke.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Nobody:



Vince McMahon watching WWE programming and seeing that the fans are enjoying the product: Nobody:Vince McMahon watching WWE programming and seeing that the fans are enjoying the product: https://t.co/h9ovjC9Pwj

While speaking to one of the WWE stars, referring to the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown tapings, the talent also told Fightful that some people from Vince McMahon's leadership would have known about his return.

Watching how the 77-year-old's return affects Triple H and others' positions within the company will be interesting, as the product has changed significantly since WWE's Chief Content Officer took over.

Could Mr. McMahon shock the entire world by making a massive return? Sound off in the comments section below.

