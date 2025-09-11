  • home icon
Prayers up for 75-year-old WWE Hall of Famer who has suffered a stroke

By Soumik Datta
Published Sep 11, 2025 22:19 GMT
Best wishes to this WWE legend (Image Credits: WWE.com)

A WWE Hall of Famer has reportedly suffered a stroke. Former Monday Night RAW commentator and Professional Wrestling legend, Jerry "The King" Lawler, needs best wishes.

Lawler is a retired color commentator and is currently signed to WWE under a Legends contract. He wrestled across multiple companies and won many championships before joining the WWF (now WWE) in 1992. He is a 28-time USWA Unified World Heavyweight Champion, a title that was created after the AWA World Heavyweight Championship and the WCWA World Heavyweight Championship were unified. The veteran was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007.

According to PWInsider, Lawler has suffered a stroke. This report comes after TMZ.com confirmed with the Hall of Famer's daughter that the 75-year-old suffered a stroke last week in Florida. It was reported earlier that the former RAW commentator had withdrawn from several upcoming appearances.

Following the stroke, Lawler was hospitalized and has been admitted since. He is expected to return to Memphis upon his release.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler provided an update two years after suffering a stroke

Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler opened up about his health issues two years after he suffered a stroke. He had been on the road to recovery since February 2023.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Lawler confirmed that he had been feeling great, but the same couldn't be said regarding his knees. He said:

"I feel great," Lawler said. "I feel good except my knees are a little bit under the weather. I had my right knee replaced about six or seven months ago, and they said that takes about a year to get that back to normal, and then my left knee needs to be replaced, too, but I'm gonna wait a while on that one."

We at Sportskeeda wish Lawler a speedy recovery.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
