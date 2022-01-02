Jamie Noble's big role in the main event of WWE Day 1 revealed - Report

WWE overcame several challenges to put up a successful Day 1 event to begin 2022 on a positive note. Roman Reigns' last-minute absence led to Brock Lesnar being added to the main event match for the WWE Championship.

As revealed by Fightful Select, Jamie Noble was the sole producer of the Fatal 5-Way match. This meant Noble played a significant role in how the 8-minute match was booked.

Fightful also released a complete list of producers for the main show.

It was noted that Tyson Kidd and Molly Holly were responsible for Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan's women's title match.

Meanwhile, Edge and Miz's singles match witnessed Beth Phoenix's return and was put together by Adam Pearce and Michael Hayes.

Shane Helms and Kenny Dykstra worked on RK-Bro's RAW Tag Team Championship match against Street Profits. Shawn Daivari produced the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship showdown featuring long-time rivals New Day and The Usos.

Chris Park, formerly known as Abyss in TNA, was the agent for Drew McIntyre's singles bout against Madcap Moss.

What happened at WWE Day 1?

The Day 1 card featured seven matches, with Sheamus and Ridge Holland taking on Cesaro and Ricochet on the pre-show. Ridge Holland's nose was accidentally broken and he was forced to leave the ring for medical attention. Despite Holland's absence, Sheamus picked up the win in what ended up being a handicap match.

The Usos successfully defended their titles against New Day in what was widely considered the best match of the night at WWE Day 1.

Drew McIntyre went over Madcap Moss but fell victim to a backstage attack later in the show. As reported earlier, the Scottish superstar is legitimately injured and could miss some TV time.

The RK-Bronament finals saw Randy Orton and Matt Riddle defeat The Street Profits. Edge and Miz got the most time on the show as they were given 20 minutes to tell their story in the ring. Beth Phoenix's surprise appearance helped Edge get the win over the A-lister.

The co-main event of Day 1 had Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan battle it out once again for the RAW Women's title. "The Man" expectedly used the ropes as leverage to score another win over her babyface rival.

The main event was the shortest match at Day 1, but had the biggest surprise of the evening as Brock Lesnar pinned Big E to become a 6-time WWE Champion.

Also Read Article Continues below

What was your favorite moment from Day 1? Let us know in the comments section below.

Seth Rollins has had more than 1 incident with a disorderly fan. Don't believe us? More details here

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy WWE Day 1? Yes No 10 votes so far