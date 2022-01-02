WWE News & Rumor Roundup – Original winner of WWE title match revealed, Roman Reigns' announcement, Top star legitimately injured (December 1st, 2022)

WWE kicked off 2022 in fine fashion by offering a compelling Day 1 pay-per-view.

Despite being forced to make several last-minute changes due to COVID-19, WWE managed to put together a match card that kept fans invested throughout the show.

Today's WWE News & Roundup edition focuses on the most significant developments from Day 1, and we begin with Roman Reigns' statement following his positive COVID-19 test.

Day 1 ended with Brock Lesnar capturing the WWE Championship, but we now know who was originally slated to walk out of the event with RAW's world title.

A top WWE Superstar was also written off TV due to an injury, which could see him miss some in-ring time. Unfortunately, another rising star suffered a nasty injury at Day 1, and he even posted a graphic photo after the show.

We wrapped up the roundup with backstage details regarding the producers responsible for the Day 1 matches.

#5. A deleted image reveals the original winner of the WWE title match at Day 1

WWE ended an eventful Day 1 with Brock Lesnar becoming the world champion once again, but that wasn't the plan heading into the show.

A tweet from WWE on FOX's Twitter handle posted a photo of the Day 1 results, and it pretty much leaked the original winner of the Fatal-Five Way Match.

Despite having Brock Lesnar in the image, the post stated that Big E had emerged victorious in the main event of Day 1. The tweet was immediately taken down as it seemed to have been a mistake from the people managing WWE on FOX's social media accounts.

You can check out the tweet below (courtesy of WrestlingNews.co) that clearly states Big E as the winner:

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Looks like someone made an error. This was tweeted and deleted by the WWE on FOX account. Look under the photo of Brock. Looks like someone made an error. This was tweeted and deleted by the WWE on FOX account. Look under the photo of Brock. https://t.co/sZqCfm8fqq

The COVID-19 outbreak within WWE brought about multiple alterations to the booking plans, and Big E's abrupt loss was the biggest decision from the creative team.

WWE teased a new opponent for Brock Lesnar after the Day 1 match, and we're unsure what's next for Big E in this scenario. It's safe to say that the road to Royal Rumble and WrestleMania got even more interesting!

