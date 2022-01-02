WWE News & Rumor Roundup – Original winner of WWE title match revealed, Roman Reigns' announcement, Top star legitimately injured (December 1st, 2022)

WWE kicked off 2022 in fine fashion by offering a compelling Day 1 pay-per-view.
Despite being forced to make several last-minute changes due to COVID-19, WWE managed to put together a match card that kept fans invested throughout the show.
Today's WWE News & Roundup edition focuses on the most significant developments from Day 1, and we begin with Roman Reigns' statement following his positive COVID-19 test.
Day 1 ended with Brock Lesnar capturing the WWE Championship, but we now know who was originally slated to walk out of the event with RAW's world title.
A top WWE Superstar was also written off TV due to an injury, which could see him miss some in-ring time. Unfortunately, another rising star suffered a nasty injury at Day 1, and he even posted a graphic photo after the show.
We wrapped up the roundup with backstage details regarding the producers responsible for the Day 1 matches.
#5. A deleted image reveals the original winner of the WWE title match at Day 1
WWE ended an eventful Day 1 with Brock Lesnar becoming the world champion once again, but that wasn't the plan heading into the show.
A tweet from WWE on FOX's Twitter handle posted a photo of the Day 1 results, and it pretty much leaked the original winner of the Fatal-Five Way Match.
Despite having Brock Lesnar in the image, the post stated that Big E had emerged victorious in the main event of Day 1. The tweet was immediately taken down as it seemed to have been a mistake from the people managing WWE on FOX's social media accounts.
You can check out the tweet below (courtesy of WrestlingNews.co) that clearly states Big E as the winner:
The COVID-19 outbreak within WWE brought about multiple alterations to the booking plans, and Big E's abrupt loss was the biggest decision from the creative team.
WWE teased a new opponent for Brock Lesnar after the Day 1 match, and we're unsure what's next for Big E in this scenario. It's safe to say that the road to Royal Rumble and WrestleMania got even more interesting!