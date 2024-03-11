Rare WWE match receives backstage praise - Reports

The recent Asylum Match featuring Dijak and Joe Gacy has garnered positive feedback behind the scenes in WWE.

Dijak and Gacy have been at loggerheads for some time now. They culminated their intense rivalry with an Asylum Match at NXT Roadblock. This unique bout, extending beyond the conventional Steel Cage Match, incorporated additional weapons and tools within the structure. In a hard-hitting contest, Dijak secured victory by delivering two Feast Your Eyes on Gacy.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the highly intense match garnered significant backstage acclaim in WWE. One particular moment that stood out was when Dijak executed a breathtaking moonsault from the top of the cage, earning special praise.

WWE Superstar Dijak recently shared a heartfelt message to Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Dijak's stint on WWE's main roster as T-Bar proved forgettable, as he struggled to showcase his true talents. However, since returning to NXT, he has successfully established himself as one of the top talents in the division.

The 36-year-old star recently executed a jaw-dropping moonsault from the top of a cage, showcasing remarkable agility for someone with a 6'7'' frame. While the majority applauded this impressive feat, some fans raised questions about Dijak's decision, expressing concerns about safety.

Dijak has responded to the criticism with an emotional message, revealing that some were unaware of the challenges he faced as T-Bar on the main roster, feeling constantly on the edge of getting fired. He expressed gratitude, emphasizing that he values this second chance, and credited Triple H and Shawn Michaels for their support.

"People who tell me I shouldn’t do a moonsault off the top of a cage have never been T-Bar barely treading water on Main Event & [sic] tearfully staring at my phone waiting to be fired. I don’t take a second of this for granted, and I’m eternally grateful to @ShawnMichaels & @TripleH," Dijak wrote.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the talented star on the road to NXT Stand & Deliver.

