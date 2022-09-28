Real identity of The Miz's security guards from WWE RAW disclosed - Report

The real identity of The Miz's security guards from Monday Night RAW has reportedly been revealed via Twitter.

The A-Lister has been stalked, tormented, and even kidnapped over the past few weeks by Dexter Lumis. On the latest episode of RAW, the former WWE Champion hired a handful of security guards called 'Miz force' to protect him from Dexter Lumis.

Reports from The Local Competitor account, which identifies local competitors involved with WWE, identified some members of the Miz force. The report stated that the performers Michael Richard Blais, Jack Pride, and Steven Crowe are part of a wrestling training academy called The Clandestine Society.

Andrew Love is the owner of ACW Ontario, while Bobby Schink is a graduate of Storm Wrestling Academy.

The Miz was choked out on Monday Night RAW

On RAW this week, The A-lister's plan to hire security personnel for his protection backfired as they were taken out backstage.

This allowed Dexter Lumis, who disguised himself, to attack and choke out Miz on RAW. This has been a common part of the storyline where the former NXT star has stalked and choked out the Grand Slam Champion.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Which hockey moment does this remind you of? 🏒 Which hockey moment does this remind you of? 🏒#WWERaw https://t.co/IPwS2nPu9F

Lumis previously entered Miz's house while the superstar's children were alone. He also kidnapped The A-Lister during an episode of RAW. Previously, the former NXT star choked out Miz during the latter's United States Title match against Bobby Lashley.

It looks like the rivalry between the former WWE Champion and Dexter Lumis is far from over. It is also yet to be revealed why Lumis has been stalking Miz and what ramifications this might have.

Are you excited to see these two superstars face each other? Let us know in the comments section.

