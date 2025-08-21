  • home icon
  • Real-life Bloodline member injured again; 6-year wait for WWE return continues - Reports

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 21, 2025 04:23 GMT
The WWE roster continues to be plagued by injuries, affecting some of its storylines. An unfortunate update on a real-life Bloodline member has come to light, and things aren't looking great for the star.

Lance Anoa’i has yet to make his official WWE debut despite being signed for over a year now. The son of Samu, who was introduced to the WWE Universe as Roman Reigns' cousin in May 2019, has been battling an undisclosed injury for quite some time.

The third-generation star was expected to start with NXT under Shawn Michaels' leadership before an untimely injury delayed his arrival.

During a recent Fightful Select Q&A, wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp reported that Lance Anoa’i suffered another injury this summer, which is why he has been kept off TV.

"He's had a couple of setbacks. He got injured very early after getting signed last year, and was planned to be sidelined pretty well into 2025. However, based on what we heard, he sustained another injury after that and was still injured this summer. Just very unfortunate luck that has prevented him from appearing."
What does WWE have in store for Roman Reigns?

As for Roman Reigns, he faces an uphill task at Clash in Paris on August 31, as he locks horns with Bronson Reed in a singles match.

The Vision member has stolen the OTC's sneakers in recent weeks, dubbing himself "The Tribal Thief."

The Head of the Table returned on Monday Night RAW earlier this week to lay waste to Reed, thus laying out a challenge for an epic showdown in France.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

With Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman likely to be present at ringside, it will be interesting to see if a title change will happen.

Edited by Harish Raj S
