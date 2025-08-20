Roman Reigns set to end a huge 511-day streak at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

Roman Reigns is in the midst of a surprising 500-plus-day streak. However, at WWE Clash in Paris 2025, the megastar's 511-day streak will come to an end, as Adam Pearce has officially announced his match for the upcoming premium live event.In a video shared by WWE on X earlier today, the RAW General Manager revealed that the Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, would be in action at Clash in Paris on August 31. The Head of the Table will take on &quot;Big&quot; Bronson Reed in a singles bout. The match is now official, but there's one stat that might surprise you. This will mark Reigns' first singles match at a premium live event after 511 days. His last singles PLE bout took place at WrestleMania 40 Night Two, i.e., on April 7, 2024.Overall, his last singles match took place earlier this year on RAW's Netflix premiere, and since then, the former world champion has competed in a Triple Threat Match in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Saturday against CM Punk and Seth Rollins and a tag team match at SummerSlam, where he teamed up with Jey Uso to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.Bronson Reed sent a stern message to Roman Reigns ahead of their match at Clash in Paris 2025Bronson Reed has a chip on his shoulder. After a frustrating end to RAW on August 18, when he was attacked by the real-life Bloodline member, Reed appeared on RAW Recap and claimed that whenever he has stood face-to-face with Reigns, he has gotten the better of the 40-year-old. The Tribal Thief also noted that Reigns only got the upper hand when he set up an unexpected attack from behind.The Aus-zilla also promised to end Roman Reigns' legendary career.&quot;I think he's incredible. He's untouchable, and he's one of those guys who has led the industry for the last decade, but it's time for someone to beat him up and take his spot. And I said that I'm not just going to take his shoes next time; I'm going to take his career,&quot; Reed said.Bronson Reed will have the chance to do so at Clash in Paris 2025, and it's going to be interesting to see how it goes. Reigns is still the undeniable favorite to win the match due to his experience, but Reed could pull off the biggest shock we've seen in quite a while in WWE by beating the multi-time WrestleMania main-eventer.