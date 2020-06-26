Real physical fight erupts between Michael Elgin and Sami Callihan backstage, Elgin removed from Impact Wrestling

Major details about why these top Impact Wrestling Superstars had a backstage physical altercation

Michael Elgin has likely been released from Impact Wrestling

Callihan and Elgin

Impact Wrestling have not been going through a good time as of late. Multiple prominent Superstars are reportedly done with the company. First, it was Dave Crist and Joey Ryan and then Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard. It is now being reported that Michael Elgin is also done with the company and has likely been released.

Here is the official statement by Impact Wrestling:

“Impact Wrestling announced that Michael Elgin will not be appearing in any further Impact Wrestling programming.”

Backstage fight between Michael Elgin and Sami Callihan

Fightful Select have now reported that a backstage fight between Michael Elgin and former World Champion Sami Callihan could be the reason. The report states that the fight erupted after the two disagreed over how a match involving Ken Shamrock should start. Scott D'Amore had to step in and break the fight.

Fightful has learned of a physical altercation involving IMPACT Wrestling stars Michael Elgin and Sami Callihan. Fightful was told that the two recently were setting up a match that also involved Ken Shamrock, and disagreed on how the match should start. The disagreement escalated to the point where the two ended up fighting and Scott D'Amore had to step in. Not that it's related, but IMPACT also released a statement today stating that Elgin will no longer appear on their programming. He was involved in the planned Slammiversary main event, and a Team Canada tease.

Michael Elgin had made a major name for himself in NJPW, even winning the IWGP Intercontinental Championship once, before signing with Impact Wrestling in 2019.

Michael Elgin was also actively competing for Pro Wrestling Noah while part of Impact Wrestling and it remains to be seen what his future with that company is.

It looked like Michael Elgin was being booked to either become World Champion or remain in the main-event scene before he was suspended by the company for allegations of misconduct made against him.

Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard was also released by the company recently. Although some reports suggest that Blanchard's contract was over and she chose not to re-sign.

With such big names reportedly done with Impact Wrestling, it is certainly a very difficult time for Impact management.