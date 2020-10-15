Real reason why Andrade was not drafted in the WWE Draft revealed 

Andrade and Mickie James were the two Superstars who were not drafted during the recent WWE Draft despite being listed in the Draft Pools.

While Mickie James is out of action due to a broken nose, not much was revealed about Andrade's current WWE status.

An exclusive report from WrestlingInc has now disclosed the real reason why Andrade was not drafted in the WWE Draft. Andrade was not assigned to any brand as he is reportedly undergoing a 'minor elective procedure.' The belief is that Andrade will be away from the ring for a month. A source close to the situation told WrestlingInc that Andrade is also expected to get a push when he returns to WWE TV.

As seen on RAW, Andrade took on his former tag team partner Angel Garza in a singles match. The former NXT Champion suffered a clean loss, and the outcome of the contest surprised quite a few fans.

However, Andrade's night was about to get much worse as The Fiend, and Alexa Bliss showed up after his bout The Fiend, and Bliss laid out Zelina Vega and Andrade with Sister Abigails to end the post-match segment.

What's next for Andrade?

While Zelina Vega was drafted to SmackDown, Andrade was left as a free agent, and there has been speculation about WWE possibly sending him back to NXT.

Andrade posted a photo on Twitter from his NXT title reign, and it didn't take time for the fans to join the dots regarding what lies ahead for the Superstar.

There was a time when Andrade was tipped to be the next big Hispanic Superstar in the WWE. He had the support of Paul Heyman and a bright future ahead of him. However, his main roster run hasn't indeed taken off ever since he arrived on SmackDown in 2018.

Andrade has had a single United States reign to his name. He was most recently involved in the RAW Tag Team Championship scene alongside Angel Garza. However, the duo unsuccessfully challenged The Street Profits on several occasions before WWE decided to pull the plug on the alliance.