Real reason behind Jade Cargill's recent absence revealed - Reports 

The real reason for Jade Cargill's absence from WWE television has potentially been revealed. The former AEW star returned during Elimination Chamber and unleashed a brutal attack on Naomi.

Ad

Jade Cargill was the victim of an assault by a mystery assailant on the November 22, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown. She missed a few months of action following the attack, before returning at the PLE this past Saturday. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Cargill asked for the company's holiday tour off, but was informed that it was mandatory to participate.

She then suffered an injury, the legitimacy of which was questioned by several on the roster. Fightful spoke to WWE higher-ups who confirmed the injury, and added that she was willing to return much earlier than she did. However, the company elected to play safe and made sure she was cleared first, and had her continue training at the Performance Center, before making her comeback.

Ad

Trending

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions at the time of the attack last year. Naomi replaced Cargill in the tag team with The EST, and the duo had an impressive reign before losing the titles to The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez last month on WWE RAW.

Jade Cargill makes bold prediction about her WWE future

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently claimed that she was going to be remembered as a legend.

Ad

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone and Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former TBS Champion opened up about her future in the company. The 32-year-old claimed that she would become a legend, and that those who doubted her would eventually become fans.

"So, I couldn't care less because my check still clears and I'm having fun doing what I'm doing," Cargill said. "I'm working with the best right now. Who would say no to the position I'm in right now? No one, no one. And I can't help that God just gave me amazing looks and I'm going out there and killing it. I'm sorry, if that comes off cocky, it is what it is. I'm gonna be a legend. I'm gonna be a legend. And people can hate it, but it's just funny because at the end of the day people are gonna say, 'I seen the vision from the beginning,' so it's inevitable." [5:20 – 5:51]

Ad

You can check out the interview in the video below:

It has also been reported that Jade Cargill offended some stars in the women's locker room with a recent promo. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the 32-year-old at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback