Real reason Brock Lesnar is not wrestling John Cena at Clash in Paris 2025 - Reports

John Cena being taken out by a returning Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2025 was arguably a moment that virtually nobody saw coming. However, fans were perplexed to see Logan Paul instead being announced as Cena's opponent at Clash in Paris. A recent report has shed light on why WWE made this decision.On last week's edition of SmackDown, Logan came out to confront The Cenation Leader. The subsequent back-and-forth set the stage for a match between the two former tag team partners at Clash in Paris 2025. As expected, many fans were disappointed with this development as they believed WWE would have Brock Lesnar in Logan Paul's spot following SummerSlam 2025.Noted insider Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio divulged some details about why WWE chose not to book The Beast Incarnate for their August 31st premium live event. It was noted that the company wanted Brock Lesnar to wrestle at its still-unannounced September 20th show, which would go head-to-head with AEW All In 2025. As such, they chose to have Logan Paul face John Cena at Clash in Paris instead.John Cena addresses not facing Brock Lesnar at Clash in Paris 2025In a recent chat with the Boston Herald, John Cena was quizzed about why WWE did not book his and Lesnar's highly anticipated match at the Paris PLE. The former Undisputed WWE Champion explained that he rarely got involved in decision-making and simply trusted those in power to pick his opponents.“I’ve been doing this for 23 years, and I’ve never once chosen my opponent. I’ve always lived by the philosophy that life will give you opportunities every single day, and you have to do the best you can every single day with what life gives you. So, whoever challenges me for that last match, I’m going to give it my best shot,&quot; Cena said.As for Brock Lesnar, he's yet to be seen since bringing the house down at SummerSlam 2025. His return was a controversial one, owing to his recent legal history, and it remains to be seen how WWE tackles the situation.