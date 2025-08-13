Real reason Brock Lesnar is not wrestling John Cena at Clash in Paris 2025 - Reports

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Aug 13, 2025 02:07 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
The Beast is back (Image credits - WWE on X)

John Cena being taken out by a returning Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2025 was arguably a moment that virtually nobody saw coming. However, fans were perplexed to see Logan Paul instead being announced as Cena's opponent at Clash in Paris. A recent report has shed light on why WWE made this decision.

Ad

On last week's edition of SmackDown, Logan came out to confront The Cenation Leader. The subsequent back-and-forth set the stage for a match between the two former tag team partners at Clash in Paris 2025. As expected, many fans were disappointed with this development as they believed WWE would have Brock Lesnar in Logan Paul's spot following SummerSlam 2025.

Noted insider Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio divulged some details about why WWE chose not to book The Beast Incarnate for their August 31st premium live event. It was noted that the company wanted Brock Lesnar to wrestle at its still-unannounced September 20th show, which would go head-to-head with AEW All In 2025. As such, they chose to have Logan Paul face John Cena at Clash in Paris instead.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

John Cena addresses not facing Brock Lesnar at Clash in Paris 2025

In a recent chat with the Boston Herald, John Cena was quizzed about why WWE did not book his and Lesnar's highly anticipated match at the Paris PLE. The former Undisputed WWE Champion explained that he rarely got involved in decision-making and simply trusted those in power to pick his opponents.

Ad
“I’ve been doing this for 23 years, and I’ve never once chosen my opponent. I’ve always lived by the philosophy that life will give you opportunities every single day, and you have to do the best you can every single day with what life gives you. So, whoever challenges me for that last match, I’m going to give it my best shot," Cena said.

As for Brock Lesnar, he's yet to be seen since bringing the house down at SummerSlam 2025. His return was a controversial one, owing to his recent legal history, and it remains to be seen how WWE tackles the situation.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications