Real reason why IMPACT Wrestling has been teasing AJ Styles' return revealed (Spoilers)

IMPACT Wrestling's recent teasers regarding AJ Styles' return have surprised a large section of the fanbase as The Phenomenal One is currently contracted with the WWE.

A Fightful Select report has revealed the reason behind the teasers and what should the fans expect as the payoff.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been hinting at AJ Styles' IMPACT Wrestling return during their ongoing feud with The North; however, the 2-time WWE Champion is unsurprisingly not expected to return to his former promotion.

As revealed by Fightful, the plan is for Swoggle, aka Hornswoggle, to spoof AJ Styles in IMPACT Wrestling. Swoggle will appear in IMPACT Wrestling and portray an AJ Styles satire gimmick, which would include the former WWE Superstar wearing the complete Styles in-ring gear.

Swoggle will also wrestle a few matches under the satirical AJ Styles gimmick. The booking decision will be a part of The Good Brothers' storyline with The North.

Ethan Page of The North requested Scott D'Amore for a Tag Team titles rematch on last week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Karl Anderson reacted to the request by stating that Page would first have to go through a 'Phenomenal' opponent. Page accepted the challenge, and if he wins, The North should most likely secure a shot at the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team titles, which were won by The Good Brothers on November 14th at Turning Point.

AJ Styles' WWE status

AJ Styles captained the RAW team to a big victory over SmackDown at the Survivor Series PPV. The Phenomenal One was involved in one of the three qualifying matches on the RAW after Survivor Series, and he won his singles contest to book a spot in next week's Triple Threat showdown.

Advertisement

AJ Styles will take on Matt Riddle and Keith Lee on next week's RAW, and the winner of the match will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at TLC.

While AJ Styles is the odds-on favorite to win the come out on top in the Triple Threat, the TLC match card is still reportedly up in the air according to the latest update.