Real reason why LA Knight left WWE SmackDown - Reports

LA Knight was quietly moved to WWE RAW in the past few weeks, and a report has revealed the real reason why he left SmackDown. The Megastar has been heavily featured on the red brand for over a month, feuding with Seth Rollins. He even defeated The Visionary at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

WWE acknowledged his move to the flagship show a few days back, officially listing him as a RAW Superstar on its website. Last week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn also switched brands, officially announcing himself as a part of the blue brand. A recent report has explained why this trade may have happened.

Fightful Select has reported that Zayn and Knight were "traded" for each other to freshen up the babyface rosters on RAW and SmackDown. The report noted that the switch may be acknowledged on commentary, but it hasn't been addressed so far.

Both Zayn and Knight have held the mid-card titles in WWE, and this move can be seen as a like-for-like swap for their respective brands. While the company hasn't held a draft in over a year, such trades do happen from time to time.

LA Knight has a World Title opportunity in Paris

LA Knight moved to RAW during his feud with The Vision. Since then, he has beaten Rollins once and will look to win his first World Title soon.

Two weeks ago on RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Seth Rollins will defend his title against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a Fatal-Four-Way match at Clash in Paris on August 31.

The brand switch has also brought a title opportunity for Sami Zayn. He has been feuding with Solo Sikoa's MFT on the blue brand and will face Sikoa for the United States Championship next week on SmackDown in Lyon, France.

