Real reason why major WWE show suddenly disappeared - Reports

After weeks of suspense around a major WWE show, there might be some clarity on why it suddenly disappeared.

Ad

Last year in April, WWE launched a fast-paced show, named WWE Speed, which had a maximum time limit of three minutes for non-title matches and five minutes for championship bouts. The matches were streaming on WWE's X (Twitter) account, as part of the promotion's deal with the social media giant.

However, there have been no new tapings of the show since the last episode on July 9. This has left both the women's and men's champions in limbo.

Ad

Trending

Now, there might be an update on why the show has quietly disappeared from WWE's programming. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer reported that WWE's deal with X was ending. This is most likely the reason why the company hasn't put out any episodes in recent weeks.

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, often promoted Speed matches on his X account, but has been quiet about the show's future since July 9. So far, the promotion has not officially explained the show's sudden halt.

Ad

Sol Ruca unsure about WWE Speed's future

WWE Speed has two champions on the show. Chad Gable holds the men's Speed Title as El Grande Americano, and NXT talent Sol Ruca is the Women's Champion.

During an appearance on the Ten Count Media, Ruca, who also holds the NXT Women's North American Championship, talked about the future of WWE Speed and her status as champion.

Ad

“Definitely still a double champion, I am, you know, the Speed Champion and the North American Champion. I know there’s a little confusion about what’s going on. I honestly don’t really have an answer either. But until they tell me I’m no longer a double champion, I am still a double champion,” she said.

Ad

Ad

For now, the future of the show remains in limbo, and fans might have to wait for an official update from WWE.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Ten Count Media and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!