Real reason why major WWE show suddenly disappeared - Reports

After weeks of suspense around a major WWE show, there might be some clarity on why it suddenly disappeared.
Last year in April, WWE launched a fast-paced show, named WWE Speed, which had a maximum time limit of three minutes for non-title matches and five minutes for championship bouts. The matches were streaming on WWE's X (Twitter) account, as part of the promotion's deal with the social media giant.
However, there have been no new tapings of the show since the last episode on July 9. This has left both the women's and men's champions in limbo.
Now, there might be an update on why the show has quietly disappeared from WWE's programming. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer reported that WWE's deal with X was ending. This is most likely the reason why the company hasn't put out any episodes in recent weeks.
Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, often promoted Speed matches on his X account, but has been quiet about the show's future since July 9. So far, the promotion has not officially explained the show's sudden halt.
Sol Ruca unsure about WWE Speed's future
WWE Speed has two champions on the show. Chad Gable holds the men's Speed Title as El Grande Americano, and NXT talent Sol Ruca is the Women's Champion.
During an appearance on the Ten Count Media, Ruca, who also holds the NXT Women's North American Championship, talked about the future of WWE Speed and her status as champion.
“Definitely still a double champion, I am, you know, the Speed Champion and the North American Champion. I know there’s a little confusion about what’s going on. I honestly don’t really have an answer either. But until they tell me I’m no longer a double champion, I am still a double champion,” she said.
For now, the future of the show remains in limbo, and fans might have to wait for an official update from WWE.
