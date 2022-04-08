×
Real reason Ronda Rousey lost against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 – Reports

The Queen triumphed over The Baddest Woman at WrestleMania 38.
The Baddest Woman at WrestleMania 38.
Rumors

Ronda Rousey failed to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. After a hard-fought battle, The Baddest Woman On The Planet lost her match against Charlotte Flair. According to new reports, the feud between Rousey and Flair will continue.

It got reported that Ronda was upset after WWE changed plans at the last minute. The former UFC Champion rebuffed these rumors. It came as a surprise to many that Rousey agreed to lose to Flair at WrestleMania. Interestingly, Rousey has lost only two matches in WWE, and both came at WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said the current plan is for a long-term feud between the two women. It's why Rousey had to lose the first match in what's going to be a series of matches between the two:

"Charlotte Flair beat Ronda Rousey to keep the Smackdown title after a ref bump. The idea is for this to be a long-term program and thus the belief was Flair had to win the first match, even if Flair got the better of Rousey as well in the angles leading up to it. One thing that looks obvious is that Rousey is not going to be over and have the meaning she did when she first came," said Dave Meltzer.

Will Ronda Rousey become the next SmackDown Women's Champion?

Given the current plans for a long-term feud between Flair and Rousey, we speculate that the former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will eventually beat Flair and become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Rousey won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match and challenged Charlotte. Reports suggested she didn't face Becky Lynch because WWE wanted to build a feud between them for WrestleMania 39.

