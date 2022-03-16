Real reason former WWE Champion is following Dolph Ziggler to NXT 2.0

The Miz is heading to NXT tonight to host his talk show with Dolph Ziggler, but why is this happening?

Ziggler won the NXT Championship on last week's edition of NXT 2.0, pinning Tommaso Ciampa for the win. Robert Roode pulled former champion Bron Breakker out of the ring to prevent him from stopping the Showoff's win.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the utilization of RAW Superstars on NXT 2.0 is being done to build the brand up in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

"Yep, we’ll see how that does. I mean, that’s the big thing. The strategy to build the developmental brand is to have a star from Raw on the show almost every week and to plug that on Monday to build to Tuesday. They didn’t shoot any angle on the show, but they did plug, Miz being there with Dolph Ziggler. No Bron Breakker. Bron Breakker and [Tommaso] Ciampa, they were supposed to be on the weekend [house] shows. Breakker was on the weekend shows. Ciampa worked today’s show, but he was on Main Event, he was not on Raw, so they’ve been around."

How long will Dolph Ziggler hold the NXT Championship?

With NXT: Stand & Deliver only a few weeks away, one would expect Ziggler to hold the title till at least that premium live event. At this time, an NXT Championship match hasn't yet been announced for the event.

While most would expect Bron Breakker to get a rematch against Ziggler at the event, there are also persistent rumors of Breakker potentially being called up to the main roster.

