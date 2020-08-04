Real reason why WWE introduced RAW Underground reportedly revealed 

This latest episode of RAW was newsworthy for all the novel reasons as the company introduced RAW Underground - a shoot-styled concept of wrestling inside a ring without ropes. While other names were also discussed, Shane McMahon was picked to spearhead the entire project.

The reactions to RAW Underground have been mixed thus far but what prompted WWE to unveil the Fight Club concept?

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the reason behind WWE introducing RAW Underground pretty much comes down to the ratings dip. WWE was on course to possibly get the lowest ratings ever, and the company needed something different to pull in viewers, and most importantly, to prevent them from tuning out.

When did WWE decide to have the RAW Underground concept?

Dave Meltzer reported that Vince McMahon had a meeting with the writing team on Wednesday before he was grilled during the investors call.

The decision was made to kickstart the Shane McMahon fight club angle. An angle between Randy Orton and Ric Flair was also decided upon, and that would air on next week's episode of RAW.

It was noted that, at this point, WWE is just throwing stuff against the wall with the hope that it sticks.

The WWE management is desperate to increase their dismal viewership figures, and they are also apparently scared of the fans tuning out of the show. RAW Underground, the teasers of a new faction, and various other storyline decisions have been made to boost the ratings.

Here's what Dave Meltzer explained:

"The reality is that they were going to do the lowest number ever because look at the last two weeks. They had to try something different. They have been under the gun, and that investors call, and even before the investors call, they knew going in because they had a meeting, you know the writing team, and Vince had a meeting on Wednesday before the investors call, so it's before Vince got grilled, he already had the meeting and, you know the only thing they basically came up with or agreed on was Shane McMahon would come in and do the fight thing, and Randy Orton and Ric Flair would do an angle for next week as it didn't happen tonight, and that was it.

Today was complete chaos, to the point that, a lot of guys who usually don't see things as being bad, really did as they could see how. Okay, so the whole thing is that they were just going to throw a whole bunch of stuff against the wall and hope something sticks. That's really where we're at right now, and that's what tonight's show was, throw a whole bunch of stuff on the wall and maybe find something that's a hit."

Will RAW Underground be a long-term success? Could it help tip the scales in WWE's favour when it comes to the ratings? The next few weeks will be the litmus test.