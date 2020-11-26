Rumored backstage reason why WWE suspended Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman was indefinitely suspended by WWE earlier this week for putting his hands on Adam Pearce on WWE RAW. The Monster Among Men was not happy when the authority figure asked him to state his claim to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Reports earlier this week suggested that the move to suspend Braun Strowman was to turn him heel. However, on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the former WWE Champion possibly suffered a knee injury at WWE Survivor Series.

Meltzer added that WWE’s plan is still to have Braun Strowman as the next big challenger for Drew McIntyre’s WWE title. However, they are yet to decide on the card for TLC as the extent of the injury is unknown.

Dave Meltzer also pointed out that the suspension was not a “cover up” for the injury and that it was just a way to turn Braun Strowman into a heel. If he is unable to face McIntyre at TLC, the plan will be pushed to the next available slot, and the backup plan will take centre stage.

WWE organized a tournament on Monday Night RAW this week to determine the next contender for the WWE Championship. AJ Styles, Keith Lee, and Riddle will face each other in the final, which will take place next week, and the winner will face Drew McIntyre next.

WWE indefinitely suspended Braun Strowman earlier this week, and he did not take the news lightly. He was angry and claimed that he was done following orders. He tweeted:

“Really? You’re gonna suspend me for what expecting what I’ve earned? Everyone and their brother knows what I’ve done to get here and I’ve more than earn a title opportunity. To hell with this place & all the backstage politics BULLSH**!!!”

Braun Strowman’s heel turn is now confirmed, and now we wait for the news about his possible injury.