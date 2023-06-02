Reality behind if WWE made changes to Brock Lesnar's match to allow a top star to leave Saudi Arabia early - Reports

WWE Night of Champions saw the vicious Brock Lesnar face an injured Cody Rhodes in a match that the latter insisted on. According to reports, WWE had apparently changed the placement of the match, which was originally supposed to open up the Saudi Arabian event. This was to help Seth Rollins leave early so that he could return to his movie commitments.

Now the reality of the situation has emerged in another report.

Last week at Night of Champions, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles opened the show to crown the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. The two put on quite an amazing show, with Rollins winning it finally, putting away the Phenomenal one. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes continued their grudge feud.

The reports stated that originally, Rollins and Styles were supposed to headline the Night of Champions event, but it was changed to Reigns and Sikoa battling Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships instead.

Now, Fightful Select has reported that there was no truth to the rumors that plans were changed so that Seth Rollins had to leave Saudi Arabia for his filming commitments. He had apparently finished filming for the movie before the event. He was never scheduled to leave early, so no changes were made to Brock Lesnar's match for that reason.

The American Nightmare challenged The Beast on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

