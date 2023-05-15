Reason why AJ Styles and WWE Hall of Famer's entrances were not shown on SmackDown - Reports

AJ Styles and a WWE Hall of Famer's entrances were not aired during this week's edition of SmackDown, but that was apparently done by design.

This past Friday's episode of the blue brand kicked off with a high-stakes Triple Threat match. Edge, AJ Styles, and Rey Mysterio competed in the match, with the winner advancing in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament. AJ Styles won the match and then defeated Bobby Lashley in the main event. Styles is set to square off against Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions on May 27th to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion.

Edge's entrance began this week's SmackDown as AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were already in the ring. This is typically referred to as a "jobber entrance" and many fans were left confused as to why The Rated-R Superstar was the only entrance that aired on television.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE has a new method of going live on social media a few minutes before the show begins. The company tested it out this past Friday night and the entrances were shown on social media as a reminder for fans that SmackDown was about to start.

AJ Styles discloses how he beat Bobby Lashley on WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles recently returned from injury but has already found himself back at the top of the card.

The veteran suffered a broken ankle during a WWE Live Event last December. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were barely featured on television during his absence but returned alongside The Phenomenal One after The O.C. was selected by SmackDown in the WWE Draft.

AJ was interviewed on the SmackDown LowDown this week and admitted that he focused on an injury to Lashley to get the advantage in order to advance to the title match later this month in Saudi Arabia.

"Future Hall of Famer, Bobby Lashley. The guy's a stud, we all know it. He had a kink in his armor. I took advantage of it. It is what it is. That's how I beat Bobby Lashley. That's the way I prepare for everybody. If there's a kink, I'm gonna go explore it, take advantage of it. It wasn't easy but I did it. And now Seth Rollins. Another difficult opponent but that's the way I like it in the WWE. You gotta earn the championship and I will earn the World Heavyweight Championship." [From 3:22 - 4:00]

AJ Styles will be a guest on "The Grayson Waller Effect" talk show next week on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Seth Rollins takes a trip over to the blue brand to confront the 45-year-old ahead of their match at the premium live event later this month.

Who would you like to see be crowned the World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes