Reason why company reportedly wants Drew McIntyre to lose the WWE title revealed 

Drew McIntyre is set to defend the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler on the upcoming episode of RAW in a rematch from Extreme Rules. While the Scottish Psychopath is expected to retain the title next week, he may not have the belt around the waist by the time SummerSlam is in the books.

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there are rumors going around about Drew McIntyre possibly losing the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

The reason why that may happen is because WWE reportedly wants Randy Orton to go over McIntyre, which would then lead to a match between The Legend Killer and The Rated-R Superstar. WWE might just want to increase the stakes for the third and final match between Edge and Randy Orton.

We had previously also reported via Dave Meltzer that the company already has a timeline and a stipulation for Edge's return match.

Meltzer explained that booking McIntyre to drop the WWE title to Randy Orton would be counterproductive, as the need of the hour is for fans to see new Superstars getting big pushes.

Meltzer added that having McIntyre lose to an established name in Orton wouldn't help in changing the perception of the fans about WWE not giving top Superstar pushes to fresh faces.

WWE's plans for Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

It was also revealed that WWE was originally scheduled to kickstart the Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre programme for SummerSlam on the most recent episode of RAW.

However, many reported script rewrites influenced other ongoing storylines as well on the Red brand.

WWE should ideally get the ball rolling for the main SummerSlam title feud on next week's edition of RAW, presumably after Drew McIntyre retains the Championship over Dolph Ziggler.

Randy Orton wrapped up his brief angle with Big Show on the last episode of RAW, and it predictably ended with another legend's name being added to the Legend Killer's list of victims.

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, and it's safe to say that the pandemic era of professional wrestling has hurt his title reign.

McIntyre, however, has put on solid matches during his first run with the Championship. Still, there is a big possibility that the company ends his stint as the Champion at SummerSlam.