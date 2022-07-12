Potential reason for surprise Dolph Ziggler return on WWE RAW - Reports

Dolph Ziggler made a surprise return on WWE RAW and immediately made his presence felt by attacking Theory. It seems that The Showoff has marked the newly-crowned Mr. Money in the Bank as his target.

We saw Ziggler return to sit at ringside in the tag team main event match between Seth Rollins & Theory vs Bobby Lashley & Riddle. His return was met by a massive pop from the crowd, and fans are now intrigued about his future plans on the main roster.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave a potential reason for his return on the WWE main roster, saying he's been brought back to feud with the 24-year-old star. It's believed that Theory could benefit a lot from working with a 20-year veteran performer such as Dolph Ziggler.

“Ziggler and Theory are gonna feud, with the idea that Theory can benefit from a 20-year veteran type of guy, a very good worker. So Ziggler’s a babyface, they just did it at the house shows. They just want him running around with Theory at shows every night for a couple of nights a week every week for a while because they’re bound and determined to make Theory into something, and (Ziggler) is a good guy to bring back for that. I think they have the mentality that whatever they’re gonna do with Theory down the line allows them to beat him all the time right now.” H/T (Wrestletalk)

The WWE Universe was excited to see Dolph Ziggler return on RAW

The Showoff has had a long and accomplished career in WWE and he's far from over. Ziggler made his return to RAW after nearly three months of absence from the main roster and fans were fired up to see him back again.

The former United States Champion had been working as a heel on the NXT brand and feuding against Bron Breaker. He even captured the NXT Championship before eventually losing it on the April 4 episode of RAW.

Now a returning Ziggler could be working as a babyface in a potential feud against Theory. With his actions suggesting a face turn had taken place, the WWE Universe was surprised to see the former Mr. Money in the Bank take out the youngster with a superkick.

Fans seem to be interested in the idea of the feud and with the evidence on RAW pointing towards a babyface turn, it will be interesting to see how the rivalry escalates.

