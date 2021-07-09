Reason why former World Champion is being involved in Roman Reigns and Edge's story on SmackDown - Reports

Edge returned to Smackdown a few weeks back and went straight after Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Edge had won the 2021 Royal Rumble match but could not secure a one-on-one clash against The Tribal Chief. Instead, he was featured in a triple threat match involving Daniel Bryan and Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

Roman Reigns won that bout by pinning both men, retaining his Universal Championship as a result. However, WWE's current narrative shows that the reason Edge was unable to defeat Reigns at WrestleMania was because Bryan got involved.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason why Daniel Bryan is being name-dropped so much on SmackDown is not because of a possible return. His involvement in the current Universal title program is merely to showcase Edge in a better light.

''They keep mentioning his name because he is part of the story of building Reigns vs. Edge, since they are using him as the reason Edge didn’t already win the title,'' stated Meltzer.

Will Daniel Bryan return amid Roman Reigns and Edge's ongoing feud?

Speculation has been rampant about a possible Daniel Bryan return since he was heavily shown in vignettes and mentioned in promos related to the Edge-Roman Reigns storyline. Meltzer, however, noted that there is no word on whether Bryan will return anytime soon:

"Regarding all the mentions of Daniel Bryan on television of late, we’re told this isn’t an indication he’s coming back. Nobody really knows what he’s doing past if he’s made a secret deal with any company, they are keeping it a secret until they do a dramatic reveal when they want to."

A few months ago, Daniel Bryan had to quit Smackdown as per the stipulation after he lost a Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns.

Backstage reports revealed that Bryan's contract with WWE had also expired around the same time. He chose not to re-sign.

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

Edited by Kartik Arry