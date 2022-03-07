Reason why Ricochet won historic title match; update on WWE WrestleMania plans - Reports

Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn to win the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown last week. Recent backstage reports have revealed why the creative team made that decision.

Ricochet ended Zayn's 2-week title reign on the blue brand despite no build-up. In the process, he became the first and only WWE Superstar to win the NXT North American Championship, the US Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship.

Latest reports from RSN suggest that WWE decided to let the title change hands to remove the Intercontinental Championship from the feud between Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville. The former champion has been involved in a rivalry with the Jackass franchise star for months. Zayn and Knoxville are expected to lock horns at WrestleMania and the creative team didn't want to involve the title in that storyline.

As for the newly-crowned champion, the writers currently don't have any solid plans in place for Ricochet. That said, the high-flying superstar is expected to walk into WrestleMania with his title intact.

It is worth noting that Ricochet was fresh off victories over the likes of Sheamus and Ridge Holland before he decided to challenge Sami Zayn for the championship. Earlier reports claim that WWE intend to push Ricochet as top babyface on SmackDown and this title victory might just mark the beginning of the same.

Johnny Knoxville's influence on Riccohet's title win on WWE SmackDown

Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn after the latter was distracted by Johnny Knoxville's brief appearance at ringside.

Following the match, the Intercontinental Champion shared his honest thoughts on getting an assist from Knoxville and said it was awesome:

"The fact that Johnny Knoxville of all people, a guy that I have grown up watching, a guy that I've done so much stupid stuff because of Johnny Knoxville. To have someone like that give me a little assist, it's just awesome," said Ricochet. [0:40-0:57]

While many have partially credited Knoxville for Ricochet's title victory, the latter put up a brilliant performance in the match that made him worthy of winning gold in the end. It will be interesting to see who the next few challengers will be for Ricochet during his first title reign on SmackDown.

